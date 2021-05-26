CITY OF PEWAUKEE — CentroMotion, a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered components and systems for the industrial and transportation markets, announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carlisle Brake & Friction, the largest global manufacturer of friction materials and mechatronic solutions for off highway brake and transmission products, from Carlisle Companies Incorporated.
CBF will join City of Pewaukee-based CentroMotion’s growing portfolio of global brands, comprised of CrossControl, Elliott Manufacturing, Gits Manufacturing, maximatecc, Power-Packer and Weasler Engineering.
CentroMotion has approximately 2,000 employees serving customers across 50 countries. Founded in 1920, CBF is headquartered in Medina, Ohio with approximately 1,350 employees serving customers across 70 countries. Since 2019, CentroMotion has been wholly-owned by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC.
“As we became better acquainted with the CBF team, we found that they share CentroMotion’s commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and a compelling customer value proposition differentiated by subject matter expertise, application knowledge, and leading technologies. Together, an integrated CBF and CentroMotion will serve as a holistic solutions provider to our joint customer base, with unparalleled breadth and depth of offerings across platforms and product lines,” said Roger Roundhouse, chief executive officer of Centro-Motion. “We welcome CBF to the CentroMotion family and look forward to advancing our mission of providing highly engineered products that safely and efficiently move, build and feed the world.”
Learn more about CentroMotion at www.centromotion.com.