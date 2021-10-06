WAUKESHA — A ceremonial blessing and ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the new Ascension Wisconsin neighborhood hospital in Waukesha.
The Waukesha neighborhood hospital, 2325 Fox Run Blvd., Suite 100, will offer emergency, inpatient and outpatient care, lab and medical imaging services on the first floor. On the second floor, an Ascension Medical Group clinic will include primary care, women’s health, cardiology, behavioral health and other specialty services. The site opens to patients on Oct. 13.
“Our goal at Ascension Wisconsin is to provide an exceptional experience to individuals and families in southeast Wisconsin at an affordable cost close to home,” said Blake Estes, vice president, ambulatory development, Ascension Wisconsin.
The new hospital will operate 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year. It is staffed by emergency medicine physicians, nurses and clinical specialists.
Ascension Wisconsin’s first neighborhood hospital opened in Menomonee Falls on Aug. 31. Its Greenfield location opened on Sept. 15.