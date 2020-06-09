CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce held a (virtual) Cedarburg Snapshot Thursday morning. This state of the community, presented by Port Washington State Bank, featured local leaders who updated chamber members and the public on what is happening in the town and city.
The Cedarburg Chamber is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has welcomed 12 new members since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, bringing the total to 314 members.
“We’re proud that even in times of hardship, Cedarburg businesses found our chamber an important part of their success,” said Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber has kept the public notified about local businesses throughout the pandemic in order to help support them while they were closed.
The chamber also announced a plan to open a Cedarburg drive-in for three days during this summer. Dobson said more details and the location of the drivein will soon be announced.
Town of Cedarburg Chairman Dave Salvaggio and city of Cedarburg Mayor Mike O’Keefe gave updates about how the town and city handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Both leaders mentioned how their staff have done well during the safer at home order, especially during the April elections.
Salvaggio also talked about the local sports fields and activities such as Little League. He said the town is planning on holding a grand opening for its new Korb Sports Complex in September.
During this time, the city is trying to help businesses recover after being closed for a few months.
“We are recommending state health practices,” O’Keefe said. “I believe businesses can help themselves by incorporating safe, healthy protocols to boost customer confidence.”
The Cedarburg Common Council also eased its restrictions on tents and other outdoor seating options for this summer, as well as easing its signage standards for businesses.
O’Keefe also went over some city remediation and development such as the cleaning of the Amcast site and the development of a business park along Highway 60, which is scheduled for construction beginning this fall.
Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and pump systems, announced in May its plan to build a new 250,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility at the business park.
O’Keefe also mentioned that the city hopes to work with the town and Mercury Marine to address the use of the former Prochnow Landfill.