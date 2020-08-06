OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce is in a good place given the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in postponement of a few events, Director Cherie Sonsalla said.
“I think that we actually did a great job of pivoting for our members services,” Sonsalla said. “A couple things we did like everybody is we switched to some virtual networking and virtual programming.”
Sonsalla said the chamber had to reschedule events like the Yellow Brick Road 5K and its annual golf outing — which has its registration open this week — but it also learned from the pandemic.
“Some of the things we tried with outdoor networking or virtual webinars we may decide to keep,” Sonsalla said. “And so it is also kind of a great testing thing to see what works and what doesn’t work and what we may keep in our portfolio for the future.”
The chamber had to delay its opening of the summer farmers market to ensure proper social distancing measures were in place, but Sonsalla said attendance at the market has increased since then.
“I think that also talks to people about an increased recognition of shopping local and we’re trying to reinforce that message at the market with signage for instance,” she said.
Sonsalla said the chamber was very impressed with the resilience of some of the members and how they adopted.
“We’ve been seeing some different ideas from businesses and I’m happy to say most members I talked to were able to come out of this — as far as we are right now — with online and different things in order to succeed,” Sonsalla said.