WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce joined dozens of other chambers across the state and Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce in calling on Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature this week to end Wisconsin’s participation in federal pandemic unemployment benefits, and to reinstate the Wisconsin’s talent attraction campaign, in an effort to bolster local workforces.
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Craig Farrell said in West Bend, a shortage of workers and applicants was a major issue for businesses. The problem was not created by the COVID-19 pandemic; Farrell said in surveys of local chamber businesses, it has come up as a major concern since he became chamber director in 2006.
“No. 1 was not being able to find workers ... That remains a top issue for our members,” he said.
While the workforce shortage was not created by the pandemic, Farrell agreed with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s position that the continued benefits, and the power they give people to be paid without obtaining a job, is exacerbating the shortage.
WMC, Wisconsin’s state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association, sent a letter to Evers and the legislature this week requesting they end the $300 federal supplement to unemployment in Wisconsin, arguing that the continuance of additional unemployment is incentivizing workers to remain home and receive pay rather than look for jobs. The West Bend Chamber is one of 50 chambers who signed the letter in agreement.
“To say the federal UI supplemental payments compound an existing severe labor shortage in Wisconsin is an understatement. A majority of Wisconsin businesses would call it a crisis … The result (of the benefit continuing) is that businesses are competing against government benefits that incentivize people to stay home,” the letter stated.
Farrell highlighted that the letter also requested the state re-implement the talent attraction program, which began in 2018. Farrell said the program was designed to attract working-age people to Wisconsin and its communities, that they would either stay here or move here to work and make their homes, in response to many local economies not having enough people seeking work.
After several large business developments occurred in Wisconsin – such as Amazon and Fiserv coming to the state – a lot of the local talent was sucked up and pulled away from local businesses, Farrell said.
“It’s not just a West Bend problem. This is a Wisconsin problem,” Farrell said, noting that many West Businesses are currently looking for people, with some significantly understaffed and at risk of employees quitting from burnout, while not receiving many applications.
“If our community is going to be able to survive this post-pandemic era, we need to bring people back into the workforce,” Farrell said.
The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce also signed on to the letter, supporting the request, but representatives were not available for comment.
On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, introduced legislation to end the state’s participation in the federal unemployment programs: the pandemic unemployment assistance program, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program, the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program and the mixed earner unemployment compensation program.