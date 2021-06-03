OZAUKEE COUNTY — Local chambers of commerce in Ozaukee County did not sign a letter with other chambers in Wisconsin that called on Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature to end participation in federal pandemic unemployment benefits, and to reinstate Wisconsin’s talent attraction campaign, in an effort to bolster local workforces.
“Wisconsin’s unemployment rate had already rebounded from the worst of the COVID-19 economic downturn by the time the American Rescue Plan was enacted, meaning the supplemental just wasn’t needed,” according to the letter signed by 49 chambers of commerce, including the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce. “The result is that businesses are competing against government benefits that incentivize people to stay home.”
The letter requested that Wisconsin end the $300 per week federal UI supplemental and instead use funds from the American Rescue Plan to incentivize work by offering bonuses, similar to what is being done in Idaho, Iowa, Montana and South Carolina. Their second request was for Wisconsin to reinstate the talent attraction campaign started in 2018 in order to recruit workers to our state to mitigate the continuing decline in working age people.
“Workforce was the biggest challenge facing Wisconsin businesses prior to the COVID-19 downturn,” the letter states. “Now, instead of a bounce back from the pandemic, the Wisconsin economy is being held back by an acute labor shortage made worse by government interference in the marketplace. On behalf of the business community, please take action for the good of the Wisconsin economy, now and well into the future.”
Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, stated that they did not sign the letter because they choose not to get involved with political lobbying.
“However, there definitely are a lot of open positions locally,” she said. “It is difficult to say for sure they are attributed to the additional unemployment incentive, but when there are more jobs than workers willing to do them, that is a problem regardless of the situation.”
She added, “The Chamber has a jobs page on Cedarburg.org where our members can post job listings for free, and we strongly encourage anyone looking for a job to check out local opportunities first.”
The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce chose not to comment regarding whether they agreed with the letter or not.
“A labor shortage is a challenge across various industries and it seems especially to be the case for manufacturing positions,” said Tina Schwantes, executive director at the Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce. “The M-T Chamber offers members the ability to post their job openings on our website job board. We also include a link to all of those openings in our electronic newsletter. Now that we got through COVID, which made modifying chamber programs and operations a main focus, along with assisting businesses through it, we will begin to turn attention to what more we can do to support businesses with the labor shortage.”
The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce did not respond to the News Graphic’s request for comment before the deadline.