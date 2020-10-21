BROOKFIELD — Champps Brookfield, a sports bar and grill, announced in a Facebook post Tuesday they will not be showing the Wisconsin Badgers college football game on Friday.
“Sports have been the backdrop to everything that we have done here at Champps for over twenty years in Brookfield,” said Champps Brookfield Owner and Operating Partner Tony Lewanovich in the post. “Unfortunately, 2020 is here and all things are off the table as this year has dealt so many curveballs to our industry.
“This Friday the Wisconsin Badgers kick off their football season against Illinois at 7 p.m., and we at Champps will not be showing the game. It is killing me to (say) this, but hopefully you will understand that we need your support from curbside carryout and we need you to sit this one out and watch the Badgers at home.”
Lewanovich said under current indoor gathering restrictions from Gov. Tony Evers’ office, the Champps 10,500-square-foot building can only allow 85 people in.
“It just does not work to have the first 85 people get in here and watch the entire game as we have always done and tell everyone else that they cannot come in,” he said.
Lewanovich said currently, Friday and Saturday are the only evenings in which demand outpaces limits and the business needs “the tables to turn.” He apologized to those who have supported Champps over the years.
Champps made a post Monday at about 2 p.m., following a ruling by a Wisconsin judge putting Evers’ emergency order, which limits indoor capacity to 25%, back in place. The sports bar announced it would close at 4 p.m. Monday to decide its operating plan going forward under those restrictions, emphasizing it would try and respect the order but the constantly changing atmosphere has left them with obstacles.
“I wish everyone the best in this roller coaster ride that we are on,” Lewanovich said. “Never in my wildest dreams (or) nightmares would I have expected to be sending this post.”