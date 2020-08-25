Changes approved for Richfield 13-acre manufacturing complex

RICHFIELD — An area developer’s request for a zoning change and combining two lots was recently approved by the Village Board, which now permits the project proposed by Mark Sellers to move forward.
One of the two lots in the Endeavor Business Park is already zoned M-4 Industrial Park District, but a second lot is going to be combined with the other lot as the proposed construction site needed to have its zoning changed from Exclusive Agricultural District to M-4 Industrial Park District as well.
Combining the two lots also required a new certified survey map of the project, which trustees also approved last week.
Sellers and his partners want to construct a new business and manufacturing building that could reach 150,000 square feet and which he believes will eventually create hundreds of new jobs for the Richfield area. The requests called for combining the two lots to create one 13-acre property on the corner of Richfield Drive and Endeavor Parkway. The village engineer is recommending that a drainage easement on the property be relocated.
“But if it is not, it will be addressed in the stormwater maintenance agreement that will be required as part of the site, building and plan of operation review which will be coming in September,” Village Administrator Jim Healy said.
The Endeavor Business Park is owned by Sellers and another man, Jeff Callen, through another company called Alligator Holdings LLC.
According to a document written by Excel Engineering of Fond du Lac that accompanied Sellers’ zoning change application, the initial phase of the construction includes an approximately 30,000-square-foot, two-story corporate office facility.
“The corporate office will be the core for the manufacturing and future building module additions of about 20,000 square feet per module,” said the application document. “Each module is anticipated to be a separate business unit stemming from the corporate office.”
Sellers said he hopes to have the initial construction done in one year.
“I hope to have a lot of apprentices to teach,” Sellers said. “We’re going to teach them basics in manufacturing that some are not learning now. I want to recreate our area to be the ‘machine shop capital of the world.’ “I’m not a ‘might do’ kind of guy, I’m a doer,” Sellers said. “I don’t have goals. I have expectations. Goals are something you strive to complete. Expectations are things that you just go and do.”
The building will eventually reach 150,000 square feet in size. The initial construction phase will be about 70,000 square feet with modules of about 20,000 square feet to be added as the need arises.
Each module is anticipated to be a separate business unit stemming from the corporate office, which is owned by Sellers.
Sellers said he owns several other companies and the new building he plans to construct in Richfield could eventually be the home for several of them. Healy said Sellers’ businesses are located for the most part in the Waukesha-Pewaukee area.