cheel designs get the green light for new restaurant

THIENSVILLE — The Thiensville Plan Commission last week approved design plans for the new cheel restaurant and baaree, but not without several conversations about parking limitations.
The three-story Queen Anne-style building will replace the historic building that burned in early November. Owners Jesse and Barkha Daily worked with architect The Brookwater Group to design a three-story building that pays homage to the original 1895 building that once stood on the corner of Buntrock Avenue and Cedarburg Road.
But the increased seating capacity means that, according to code, the restaurant will need parking for dozens more spaces than required for the former building.
At its March 9 meeting, the plan commission tabled the item, asking the village board for its input on the issue. So, during its March 15 meeting, village trustees discussed the available options for parking in a village with limited availability.
The cheel itself will maintain eight parking spaces on site, plus one or two handicapped spaces. Director of Public Works Andy LaFond said that in the time between the plan commission meeting and the village board meeting, the cheel has since added 32 spots. That includes parking in the Gordie Boucher parking lot just north of the building.
Jesse Daily said they are also in the process of adding a parking lot in close proximity to the restaurant.
In addition, LaFond said there are 56 public parking spots in the area. That includes parking north of firehouse, parking on Buntrock Avenue, the Molyneux public parking lot and “significant street parking along Main, Buntrock and Green Bay Avenue,” according to LaFond’s report to the board.
“That’s very good news,” said Village President Van Mobley, adding that the Dailys have gone a long way to answering these needs in the short term, but that the village still needs to look at parking in that area in the long term.
Overall lack of parking
The cheel parking issue is a microcosm of a greater need for more spots in the B1 district overall.
LaFond noted that studies show people are willing to walk about 350 feet from their car to a restaurant or other business.
He said there are 42 spots in Village Park, which is in the B1 district. He also noted that the Buntrock Avenue lot has 21 spaces now and the village could add another 16 to 20.
“There are a lot of spots I think we can identify where we can add 10, 20, 30 spots, but it’s going to take some time to research,” LaFond said.
Village Trustee Kenneth Kucharski said he is not a believer in using public parking for one business.
He noted that there are about 25 to 30 businesses that use public parking lots and streets.
“Public parking is for everybody, not just one or two businesses,” Kucharski said.
Ultimately, at a special plan commission held March 16, the cheel plan was approved, with Plan Commissioner Kucharski voting against it.