Chef Pam’s Kitchen moving to new downtown location

WAUKESHA — A pair of businesses will see some exciting changes this spring, making way for new treats in the Waukesha community.
Pam Dennis, owner of Chef Pam’s Kitchen, announced she will be expanding her business by moving to a new location, the building at 280 W. Main St., right next to where she is currently located, 290 W. Main St.
This move will ultimately make space for a new business – Mama Ducky’s Desserts, owned and operated by Melissa Lugo, which will take over the lease at 290 W. Main St.
Chef Pam’s Kitchen is expected to transition to the new storefront and Mama Ducky’s Desserts is expected to open in spring 2021.
Dennis said the decision to move locations will allow her to have more kitchen space — ultimately allowing for new artisans renting commercial kitchen space and more individuals in cooking classes.
Dennis offers adult and children cooking classes of 12 to 14 people per class, a limited number due to COVID-19 with some personal protective equipment required.
“I’m a retired nurse. I was in the Navy for 24 years, and then I worked at Community Memorial Hospital as a nurse when I got out of the Navy at Menomonee Falls,” she said. “Of course, health care is near and dear to my heart.”
Due to COVID-19, during the shutdown, Dennis had to pivot her business a little by selling wine, soup and bread. She’s thinking about doing it again as it gets colder.
Dennis has other plans for Chef Pam’s Kitchen. The expansion will also allow her to open a marketplace for area artisans to sell their products. Dennis said she plans to give artisans who rent commercial kitchen space from her first dibs selling in the marketplace.
“People that are working from home and maybe like to make something that was a family recipe, they’re really getting excited to bring it to the public, and maybe that’s why I think I see more artisans wanting to rent a commercial kitchen,” she said.
Since starting her business, Dennis said she’s seen commercial kitchen renters grow out of her kitchen and ultimately start their own businesses, which has been rewarding to see.
Mama Ducky’s
Lugo will lease from Dennis’ current space — Dennis said Lugo was one of the first kitchen renters.
Lugo was born and raised in Bay View and currently lives in West Allis. Lugo had been doing full-time retail, and after having her son, she decided she wanted to find a new career path. Her family recognized her baking talent and encouraged her to start her own business. Lugo began to rent kitchen space from Dennis on and off since she opened around 2018.
“I was taking orders just here and there as people wanted stuff and I’d offer to bring things to events, just to try and get my product out there,” she said. “Then I found there was a family opening a vendor expo in Cudahy, Wisconsin.”
Lugo’s been selling her product there for a year and gained footing with customers. This past Thanksgiving, Lugo had 34 pies ordered, compared to last year where she had five.
When Dennis approached Lugo about taking over the business spot, Lugo decided the opportunity was perfect.
“I actually just graduated Saturday with my associate’s in business,” she said. “My plan had been Jan. 1, I was going to start looking for a storefront, so when she said it was going to be available … it was exactly what I was going to be looking for come January.”
Lugo said for the last two years she’s hung out in Waukesha and sold cupcakes for Friday Night Live events.
“I like how they’re trying to get the community involved and have a safe family area that you can walk and get pretty much anything you want in that little strip (downtown). I think it’s awesome,” she said.
Lugo’s business name came from her son’s obsession with rubber ducks — she was trying to think of a memorable and meaningful name when Mama Ducky’s Desserts came to mind.