Chef Pam’s Kitchen opens new location

WAUKESHA — Cooking classes and operations have begun at the new location for Chef Pam’s Kitchen, which moved over to 280 W. Main Street, allowing the business to expand its offerings.
Owner Pam Dennis announced Mama Ducky’s Desserts, one of the vendors and renters of the commercial kitchen at Chef Pam’s, will take over the building at 290 W. Main Street.
The expansion will allow for more people to attend classes and for artisans to rent out the commercial kitchen. The business will also have retail items, food from vendors and homemade pizza kits available at the business.
Dennis also plans to host a winter farmers market at the new location.