WAUKESHA – The owner of Chef Pam’s Kitchen announced plans to open a new winter farmers market located in downtown Waukesha have been postponed until the 2022-2023 season. The business, however, still plans to open a new food and retail store in the next couple of months.
The winter farmers market will open later than expected at Chef Pam’s Kitchen, owned by Pam Dennis at 280 W. Main St. Dennis told The Freeman that she bit off a little more than she can chew right now with the expanded retail space.
Retail
However, a new retail space at the business should open in two months, if all goes well. The space will highlight the products of artisans who rent the commercial kitchens at the business in addition to other local producers. The marketplace is supported in part by using grant money for being named the grand prize winner of the Downtown Main Street contest organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). Chef Pam’s Kitchen received first place and a $10,000 grant prize.
In addition to the many artisans that will have products represented, they will also offer pizza set-up kits that include a package of three Bakers Quality pizza crusts, a pint of homemade pizza sauce, a bag of special blend mozzarella cheese and the choice of sausage or pepperoni toppings to take home and make with friends and family.
A list of artisans who will sell foods at the new marketplace include: Steppin Out, who make pickled beans and asparagus and pepper jelly; Vegan Bakersman, who makes vegan, gluten-free chocolate chip cookies and sugar cookies; Sunshine Cookery, who makes citrus-based cookies and pies; Flyin’ V’s BBQ, who prepares a variety of BBQ choices, sides and jams; Curtis l Bones, who makes soul food; A to Z Dinners, who make gourmet meals to go; Cranky Dragons, who make four varieties of hot sauces; JoLyhn Delights, who makes a variety of small breads and cookie/bread holiday platters; Mili Wonka Treats, who makes cake pops and cocoa bombs; Joyeux Sweets, who makes truffles; Excess Coffee, who has a gourmet coffee cart to reserve for events; Prairie Junction Farms, who makes bourbon toffee and aronia berry syrup; Smoky OB’s, who makes BBQ; and Pretty Please, who makes charcuterie cones and boards and sets up private parties, dinners and picnics.