WAUKESHA – If you’re walking downtown and hear banging, clacking and buzzing, chances are it’s renovations underway at the new location for Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., Waukesha.
Owner Pam Dennis announced she’s moving into the building from her current location, 290 W. Main St., Waukesha. Mama Ducky’s Desserts will take over the lease at 290 W. Main Street.
Dennis told The Freeman Monday renovations are on track for her to reopen her commercial kitchen space and cooking class business sometime during mid-June.
Dennis said while renovations have been underway, they’ve found some interesting history in the building, which used to house Stern’s Men’s Clothing and more recently the Horse Emporium.
Some finds include vintage-looking wallpaper (in some areas four layers of wallpaper); the logo for Stern’s on the ground before the front doors; and a set-up for transporting clothes upstairs from the basement.
“We did a little search and found an old picture that’s from back in like the 40’s or 50’s with an old blue car parked right in front of our building that was Stern’s Men’s Clothing Store,” Dennis said.
Dennis plans to preserve the photograph on the wall of the business once renovations are complete. They also bid on a Waukesha Farmers Market sign from where the market was once held in downtown Waukesha to hang at the business once they open their winter farmers market at the location. Dennis plans to open the farmers market in November, once the summer Waukesha Farmers Market ends. The market will have the same hours as the summer market — Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We’re excited for the expansion to be able to (allow) more people to come to the classes and also for the artisans who rent out our commercial kitchen, we’ll have more room for them,” she said.
Dennis plans to give individuals who rent out her kitchen the first chance to rent space in the winter farmers market. The business will also feature food to go, including homemade pizza kits, in a refrigerator located at the front of the store, retail items and kitchenware.