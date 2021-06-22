WAUKESHA – Chef Pam’s Kitchen, a commercial kitchen rental space, cooking school, soon-to-be retail space and winter farmer’s market in Waukesha took first place in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) first downtown pitch contest.
Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., Waukesha, will receive $10,000 toward the creation of their local foods retail space, the WEDC announced in a press release Friday.
The business, which recently expanded into a new location downtown, will now accommodate a new winter farmers market which can be housed in the space. Chef Pam’s Kitchen opened their new location last week.
Stevens Point’s Sunset Point Winery and Osceola’s Wisconsin Milk House were also recognized as top three finalists, receiving $5,000 each. The remaining finalists will receive $1,500 each.
According to the WEDC news release, entrepreneur pitch contests are often used to boost technology, inventions or other high-growth sectors.
According to the release, in the first-ever Downtown Pitch Contest, existing businesses or would-be entrepreneurs from Wisconsin’s 35 Main Street and 77 Connect Community program districts were invited to submit their ideas to the contest. Applications consisted of written responses and a five minute video explaining their idea. From these entries, regional judging panels selected three finalists from each of four geographic regions of the state.
Finalists were selected from within each region in a competitive process based on the viability of their business concept, creativity and innovation of the concept and pitch materials, and the degree to which the business meets community needs and contributes to downtown vitality.
“The diversity of size, industry and geography in the pitches we received really showcases the talent and passion of our downtown business owners and entrepreneurs,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “The creativity of these entrepreneurs adds so much vibrancy to Wisconsin’s downtowns.”
The finalists included The Copper Pasty in Ashland; Sunnyside Café in Black River Falls; The Mercantile Business Space in Coloma; Foundation Fitness & Nutrition in Darlington; Midwest Woodturners in Ellsworth; Gathered Roots in Fond du Lac; Wisconsin Milk House in Osceola; The Sweet Tooth in Prairie du Chien; Wings of Fire Consulting in Racine; Process General Store in Stevens Point; Sunset Point Winery in Steven Point; and Chef Pam’s Kitchen in Waukesha.