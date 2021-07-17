Chik-fil-A construction ongoing in Menomonee Falls
Nikki Brahm/Freeman Staff

MENOMONEE FALLS — More famous southern-fried chicken sandwiches are finding their way to Waukesha County — Chik-fil-A is coming to Menomonee Falls off of County Line Road.

The business will be located next to Culver’s at W185-N9590 Bancroft Drive, Menomonee Falls.

Construction could be seen on site Thursday.

Chik-fil-A representative Brent Reams told The Freeman that the business does not yet have an opening date to share with the public.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based food chain has operations throughout the U.S. Other locations can be found throughout Waukesha County in Pewaukee, Brookfield and Delafield.