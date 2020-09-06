Child recreation centers stay open by adjusting to new normal

ELM GROVE — When Chicago-area native Lindsay Hill was planning to open Waukesha County’s newest indoor play center for small children this spring, she never fathomed a global pandemic was just around the corner.
Hill had originally hoped to open Bug & Goose Play Café, 13448 Watertown Plank Road, in April as a drop-in play center where kids and parents could come and go as they pleased.
But after COVID-19 arrived, Hill and her investors hit the pause button.
When the business officially opened on July 7, the center had shifted from a drop-in center approach to one based on reservations. Today kids and parents can play and relax at the café, but they must sign up to one of the café’s open-play slots or join with friends to reserve the entire center for a play date or party.
It’s a model many indoor child play centers throughout the county are now using as they prepare for the busy fall and winter months.
Safe space
For Hill it just made sense, especially given parents’ concerns and the need to maintain a sanitary environment. Parents can sign up online to reserve a spot in one of the center’s three-hour open play slots. Each open-play slot can accommodate 12 kids and their parents. The café, designed for children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years, is then thoroughly cleaned before the next session begins.
“We fully sanitize every toy and touch point in the café between every play session,” Hill emphasized. “We have people who come here who don’t even let their kids go to the grocery store. Knowing that people feel safe coming here with their kids, who are the most important thing in their lives, that makes us feel just fantastic.”
Not just for kids
While getting out of the house to burn off energy and socialize is pretty important for kids, Hill said she also recognizes how important it is for parents.
That’s part of the reason why Hill, herself a parent and former nanny, opened the business. The café takes its name from her daughter’s nickname, Goose, and the nickname of the last little boy she nannied for, Bug. The boy’s family actually helped Hill come up with the money to start the operation.
“Taking care of children is twofold,” she said. “It’s the most important job people can have, but it’s also very isolating. As much as I want to focus on the kids, I want to give stay-at-home moms and dads, and other caretakers, a chance to get out of the house and socialize.”
Other centers
Although some of the area’s indoor play centers for smaller kids remain closed, like Monkey Joe’s, others have pivoted to using reduced capacity and/or reservations to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
At the Children’s Play Gallery, 126 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc, which reopened on Aug. 3, families can register online and reserve a spot during one of the museum’s morning or afternoon open play sessions.
“We are doing our best to provide safe, secure, welcoming environment,” manager Marilyn Kaminski said. “Temperatures are taken at entry, shoes must be taken off, and all children over the age of 5 must wear a mask.”
So far, the new system is working, Kaminski said.
“When we had that rain a week and a half ago we were almost at capacity,” she said.
Over in Muskego, The Lotza Fun Room, at Apollo and Mercury drives, is offering drop-in play from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The other three days of the week are by appointment only.
Kids in Motion, 14135 W. Greenfield Ave., in New Berlin, no longer requires reservations, according to its website, but has reduced its hours to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No one at the center answered a phone call or Facebook message on Friday afternoon, so attempts to confirm those hours were unsuccessful.
The Big Backyard, 2857 S. 160th St. in New Berlin, is also offering drop-in play, a staff person said Thursday.