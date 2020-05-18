FILE - In this March 8, 2019, file photo, A logo of Huawei retail shop is seen through a handrail inside a commercial office building in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing new restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei by limiting its ability to use American technology to build its semiconductors. The Commerce Department said Friday, May 15, 2020 the move aims to cut off Huawei’s undermining of existing U.S. sanctions. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)