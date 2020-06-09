Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain early. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.