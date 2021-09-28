Chinooks traditions to continue under new ownership

MEQUON — A decade after summer collegiate baseball was brought to Mequon, the co-founder of the Chinooks Baseball team said the time was right to pass the baton.
“When we first launched the Lakeshore Chinooks franchise, we wanted to deliver a championship-caliber team with a best-in-class experience for everyone involved: the players, team personnel, the community and fans,” said Jim Kacmarcik, who started the team with minority owners Robin Yount, Bob Uecker and several local businessmen.
The owners of Milwaukee Baseball Academy, David Casey and Todd Kolosso, announced earlier this month that BYB Sports Investment Group has acquired the Lakeshore Chinooks Baseball Club.
BYB Sports Investment Group, led by Casey and Kolosso, is made up of community stakeholders who see the value that the Chinooks franchise brings to the community, according to the press release.
“We are incredibly excited for this opportunity to lead the Chinooks franchise moving forward,” Casey said. “There is no doubt that Chinooks baseball has been a staple in the community for close to a decade. We plan to continue the great tradition of baseball at Kapco Park for our players, our personnel, our fans and our community.”
The Chinooks team, one of 22 teams in the Northwoods League, was launched in 2012. Its home field, Kapco Park, was built on the Concordia University Wisconsin campus. Their games are a huge draw for the community, with theme nights, promotions and an ever-growing selection of food and beverage concessions.
The team has been a stepping stone for dozens of players who have entered Major League Baseball and provided service-learning opportunities to hundreds of student interns.
Kacmarcik thanked the fans, sponsors, Concordia University, the city of Mequon and the “dedicated staff for 10 incredible years of support and partnership,” he said.
He said Casey and Kolosso have a deep passion for baseball, the community and the Chinooks, and is confident they will have many achievements in the years to come.
“We will forever cherish the experiences we had during the past decade of team ownership,” Kacmarcik said. “And of course, we will always cherish our League Championship that we earned together. We wish the new ownership group all the success in the world and we will be cheering for you in the stands.”
Chinooks management and supporting staff will remain in place moving forward, including general manager Eric Snodgrass and assistant general manager Rob Rothe.
“We want to thank Jim Kacmarcik and the Chinooks founding ownership group for building such a successful and community-oriented franchise,” Kolosso said. “We are confident that our experience operating Milwaukee Baseball Academy, as well as our history in delivering premier baseball programs across the area, will position us to not only continue to deliver a winning product on the field at Kapco Park, but to further enhance families’ exposure to Chinooks baseball.”