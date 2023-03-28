FILE - The Chipotle Mexican Grill logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. On Monday, March 27, 2023, union officials said Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)