PORT WASHINGTON - Hundreds of Ozaukee County families had a happy and less stressful holiday season, thanks to the generosity of local businesses.
Businesses and community members teamed up and donated toys, bedding and gift cards during the 2021 holiday season, helping those in Ozaukee County who are struggling to make ends meet get through some tough times, stretch their budgets and give their kids a Christmas to remember, said Barbara Bates-Nelson, executive director of United Way of Northern Ozaukee.
More than 400 gift cards worth over $13,000 total were donated and distributed to seven local nonprofits. Gift cards from places like Meijer, Piggly Wiggly, Pick ‘n Save, Walmart, Walgreens, Kwik Trip and Casey’s helped at-risk individuals and families cover the basic necessities, Bates-Nelson said.
UWNO started the gift card program in 2020 as a way to help families through the COVID-19 pandemic. It was so popular with UWNO’s partner agencies that the nonprofit leadership set aside money again in 2021 for gift cards.
Kapco’s Kids2Kids Toy Drive collected and distributed toys for over 270 Ozaukee County children through UWNO, just one of more than 40 charities the toy drive supports.
during the holiday season, and at least eight local organizations will benefit from the generosity of the Kapco team and the community.
Lake Financial Group of Port Washington “adopted” eight families. Employees received wish lists for the kids in each family, and purchased and delivered the items ahead of Christmas.
For the fourth consecutive year, Advocate Aurora’s Grafton surgical team collected essential bedding supplies, including sheets, comforters, blankets and slippers, for struggling families ahead of the holidays. This donation also made a big difference in the lives of families forced out of their homes due to domestic violence as they start a new life, Bates-Nelson said. UWNO distributed those donations to five local nonprofits in December.
Grafton-based nonprofit Balance Inc. and MillerCoors employees teamed up to keep Ozaukee County families warm this winter. Volunteers made 50 fleece blankets that have been distributed to clients of several Ozaukee County nonprofits. The group also used fleece scraps from the blankets to craft dog and cat toys for pets at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee campus in Saukville.
“In a year of challenges it is so nice to see people working together to take care of one another and make sure that the holiday season is a memorable one for all,” Bates-Nelson said. “We were thrilled with the response from the community to help families in need with home essentials, fulfilling a child’s wish list and financial support. This community spirit builds a strong thriving community and provides hope and a sense of possibility for the new year.”
UWNO and its partner agencies have year-round opportunities for corporate or group donation drives and volunteer projects. Contact Barbara Bates-Nelson at uwno@sbcglobal.net for more information.
Also for the fourth consecutive year, Orangetheory Fitness in Mequon organized a holiday gift drive for a few families in the Milwaukee area from Auer Avenue School. Hundreds of people provided Christmas for families who otherwise would not have gifts, the organization said in an email to Conley Media.