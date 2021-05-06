CHS shows off new STEAM wing to the community

CEDARBURG — The Technical Education, Engineering, Art and Design Advisory convened for their last meeting of the school year on April 22, to showcase the new Innovation Center and STEAM wing at Cedarburg High School to approximately 30 business leaders, Cedarburg Education Foundation members, and district staff.
The meeting began with reviewing metrics from the district’s STEAM scorecard, which is showing an upward trend in both male and female student enrollment in STEAM coursework. Additionally, Project Lead The Way courses in particular had a significant increase in enrollment.
A tour of the Innovation Center was set up so that spaces were introduced to guests by the teachers with “Student Spotlights” along the way, to showcase handson student projects which were collaboratively facilitated by the Art & Design, Advanced Manufacturing and Business departments.
Other highlights of the evening included: CHS educators Julie Grisar and Doug Dimmer explained how innovation and collaboration between Sculpture and Metals benefits students while showing off some of the student artwork in progress. CHS educators Michelle Kutz and Doug Dimmer explained how collaboration between Business and Advanced Manufacturing (Woods/Metals) occurred this year. Several pieces of students’ work were on display. As a facilitator of the guided tour, CHS Tech Ed educator Dan Kniess wrapped up the evening with a culminating event in the Robotics Playing Field with a demonstration by CHS students.