BROOKFIELD — Cielo, a provider of recruitment process outsourcing, announced it has acquired Talent Function to strengthen its market leadership and expand its service offerings.
Talent Function is a consulting company helping organizations around the world with comprehensive and forward-looking talent strategies and technology solutions to deliver return on investment and improved business performance, according to the announcement from Brookfield-based Cielo.
This acquisition formalizes the strategic partnership between Cielo and Talent Function that was announced in October.
“Talent Function boasts impressive capabilities and expertise in consulting. We’re excited to have them join our team to further enhance our practices,” said Sue Marks, Cielo founder and CEO, in a statement. “Our clients, and the market, are looking for more support in creating and delivering on their TA transformation vision — this strategic acquisition is one of the ways we will keep empowering our forward-leaning HR and TA partners.”
Elaine Orler, CEO and founder of Talent Function, will assume the role of senior vice president — Technology Consulting at Cielo.
“We admire Cielo’s business success and their passion for meaningful client partnerships. The synergy between the organizations establishes a path to continue to elevate talent acquisition strategies and recruiting efforts globally,” Orler said.