MENOMONEE FALLS — Cintas Corp. plans to close its Menomonee Falls facility, which provides janitorial and cleaning services, as well as linen and cleaning supply rentals, by the end of summer, citing unforeseen setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a notification sent to the Department of Workforce Development on Monday, Cintas will close at N51-W139915 Northpark Drive.
The WARN notice says that no exact date has been finalized for the permanent plant closure, but it is anticipated to take place by Aug. 31. Employees will be separated during the period from now until the end of August, according to the notice.
The type of jobs that will be affected range from maintenance supervisor to sales representative and human resources manager to accounts receivable representative.
Cintas Menomonee Falls services Brookfield, Pewaukee, Sussex and Germantown.
The company’s website has a message to customers regarding the coronavirus pandemic that reads, “Your employees are looking to you to lead them through the current pandemic and to provide an environment that’s clean, safe and protects their health. And whether your business provides essential services right now, or you’re temporarily shuttered, your customers will seek reassurances that your business is watching out for their wellness.
“We’re honored to be your partner in supplying the inventory you need for a fresh, clean business. You’ve been able to count on Cintas Facility Services for decades, and we re-commit our support to you now more than ever. Thank you for putting your trust in us.”