MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Village Board unanimously approved a proposal from Circle of Friends Mission Thrift Shoppe for a conditional use permit and approved the site plan and architectural review for the shop Wednesday night.
The vote moved to the Wednesday night board meeting following unanimous approval by the Plan Commission last week.
The shop would be located at the vacant retail space at 851 Greenridge Court, Mukwonago — property owned by the Greenwald Family Limited Partnership.
According to village documents, Circle of Friends is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The organization opened in 2004 and has been working for the community of Elkhorn since then. The business has a location at 630 Court St., Elkhorn.
“The income generated goes directly back to charitable endeavors both locally and internationally,” the applicant said. “Whether that is helping to provide food and shelter for one of our neighbors in the community, or providing donations for disaster relief.”
Workers will include employed individuals and volunteers. The organization works with government agencies, local schools and various community organizations.
The applicant said they will employ individuals 55 years and older who will be paid through government programs and receive subsidized living assistance.
Circle of Friends plans to help individuals in need of furniture, clothing and other items.
Director Sherry Leka told The Freeman earlier this month that when she came across the space in Waukesha County it called out to her. Leka said she plans to assist both Walworth and Waukesha counties.
According to village documents, the business plans to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.