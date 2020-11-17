Citgo’s Spirit Pump fundraiser brings in $3K for varsity softball field

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg High School’s softball team recently participated in Citgo Super Sales Cedarburg’s Spirit Pump Fundraiser. The program accumulated $3,000 to be used for field improvements for the CHS Varsity Softball Field. They earned 10 cents per gallon by using the “Citgo Gives Back” Spirit Pump. They maximized their donation by using social media and spreading the word at school.
“We are fortunate that Citgo offers this program, and that we can work hand in hand with local Cedarburg organizations towards a common goal,” said Tom Gall and the Gall family, who own the Citgo Station. “We are Cedarburg’s last local, Independently-owned and managed gas station and we appreciate the community’s involvement and support of our business, and of the Spirit Pump Program.”
Citgo Super Sales will announce in the next few weeks who the next organization will be that they are teaming up with to host the next Spirit Pump for end of 2020-2021.