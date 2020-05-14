OCONOMOWOC — Olympia Fields is back on the Oconomowoc Common Council agenda for next week as the city looks into possibly acquiring land for the development to move forward, according to the preliminary Common Council agenda.
Wangard Partners — who bought the property in 2018 for $3.4 million — is looking to make the property a mix of medical office building, multi-unit residential, retail and restaurants.
However, since Wangard Partners bought the property, they have had to deal with the Edmund Baysari estate that owns an 11-acre property in the middle of Wangard’s total property in the area. Trying to negotiate and contact the Baysari estate has proved difficult as his estate is in Monaco and Wangard Partners has had to talk with multiple lawyers about it, Wangard Partners COO Matt Moroney said in a January Enterprise article.
City Planner Jason Gallo said the city is looking into possibly acquiring a parcel of land that is currently vacant.
The land would be used to run Pabst Road — which intersects with Summit Avenue — further west to where the hotel sits, Gallo said.
“There is actually a roundabout in the corner when you come in off of Summit Avenue,” Gallo said.
However Gallo said he does not know if the city would acquire the entire 11.88 acre parcel or only enough to run the road through to the hotel.
“We have options so that is something we have to talk about with the council,” Gallo said.
Gallo said the city would condemn the land for road purposes.
In addition, the council may decide on a pre-development reimbursement agreement. Gallo said city staff has been putting in significant time to make the Olympia Fields project work and should the development fall through, the city would be able to be paid for that work.
“If it does go forward, the costs will be incorporated, most likely, into a potential (tax incremental financing) district,” Gallo said.
The council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave.