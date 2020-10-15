CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Common Council approved a resolution Monday that authorizes the sale of a 20-acre vacant parcel of real property, in the city of Cedarburg’s Highway 60 Industrial Park, to WILO USA, LLC. Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and pump systems, is planning to build a new 244,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility at the Highway 60 business park.
Wilo is based in Dortmund, Germany and employs around 7,800 employees in over 70 subsidiaries around the world.
This new headquarters for the manufacturing company will bring the combined operations of Wilo USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. to a single production site, according to a May announcement. Wilo acquired Cedarburg manufacturers Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Karak Machine Co. in 2017, followed by the asset acquisition of American-Marsh Pumps in 2019.
The north end of the building is planned to be the office component of the facility and part of the north side will be bumped out 16 feet from the rest of the building, according to Wenzler.
There will be an open-office environment with a lot of light coming in from windows in the front.
The north face of the facility will have an entrance for visitors with a fountain. There is also a “strong emphasis” on the employee entrance on that side as well with a patio and solid canopy and shade structure.
The docks will face the west with a large berm and heavy vegetation along the west property line to screen the docks.