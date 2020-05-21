OCONOMOWOC — A new activity will be allowed in downtown Oconomowoc — a pedal tavern.
On Tuesday, the Common Council voted unanimously to allow Vino Etc. to operate a pedal tavern in downtown Oconomowoc.
The attraction, which is in essence a large bike in which groups pedal together while drinking, will make a route downtown and stop at area businesses for drinks.
Vino Etc. owner Brian Borkowski said he has used pedal taverns in Milwaukee and thinks it’s a new way to bring citizens to the downtown area. “When I purchased Vino Etc. in January 2019, one of my first things was to drive traffic to downtown Oconomowoc,” Borkowski said. “I feel like this is a great opportunity for people to come from Madison, Johnson Creek, Hartland and Delafield and have them start to patronize our businesses and grow together.”
The route will begin at the parking lot behind City Hall, head down Pleasant Street, take a right onto Walnut Street, through the roundabout and take a right onto East Collins Street, proceed straight to Main Street and take a right, then a left on South Street, past the Oconomowoc Public Library, right onto South Worthington Street, right onto Wisconsin Avenue, then through downtown and take a left onto St. Paul Street to finish.
The pedal tavern would have one run on Thursdays in the evening, two runs on Friday in the evenings, five runs on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and three runs on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pedal tavern would run from May 16 until Nov. 31.
Other business
North 48 was given its liquor license should it open by June 30. City Clerk Diane Coenen said the new bar in the Mann Block building is aiming to open June 3.