CITY OF PEWAUKEE — WHR Group, Inc. announced its international expansion into Switzerland and Singapore, which will support its international clients.
WHR Group, Inc., which is based in the City of Pewaukee, provides services related to employee relocation.
The Switzerland office will support clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office will support the Asia Pacific region.
Founded 25 years ago by Roger Thrun to service and support in-house relocation departments, WHR has grown significantly, the announcement said. WHR services some of the largest organizations in the world and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees.
“Creating a footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia deepens our commitment to meet the demands of our global clients,” says company President Paul DeBoer. “We are engaging clients in dynamic new ways by providing resources where needed and building supplier partnerships that are critical to maintaining industry-best service levels.”
WHR International Client Services Manager Linden Houghtby, GMS., will be the transitional lead for both the Switzerland and Singapore offices. She will hire and train local staff who will then assume leadership and operational roles for each office.