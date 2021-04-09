CITY OF PEWAUKEE - The Plan Commission is slated to continue its review of start-up Octane Coffee’s application to open a standalone, automated drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot at W229-N1400 Westwood Drive, where Veloce Indoor Speedway is located.
The company’s request for a conditional use permit mistakenly ended up on the agenda for this Monday’s Common Council agenda, Mayor Steve Bierce said Tuesday.
That doesn’t mean the council won’t get a chance to review the request, however. The Plan Commission, which conducted a preliminary review of the proposal last month, just needs to ask the developers a few more questions, Bierce said.
The commission is expected to continue its review of the proposal next Thursday. The Common Council will review the proposal sometime after that.