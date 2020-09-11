CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Facing a massive loss in room tax revenues, aldermen voted this week to increase the fees charged to customers staying at hotels in the city.
Every year cities, villages and towns in Wisconsin collect fees called “room taxes” that are paid by people staying at hotels and Aibnbs in their communities. Under state law, local governments can keep some of the money collected to support their general fund operations, but they must also give a portion of those revenues to a tourism bureau or city-run tourism department.
With hotel stays down by 50 percent or more this year in some communities, municipalities and tourism bureaus have seen a once-reliable income source virtually decimated.
In the City of Pewaukee, staff had expected to see $560,000 in room tax revenue in 2020. As of the end of July they had collected less than $172,061.
Hoping to reduce the losses to come, the Common Council voted Tuesday to increase the room tax rate charged by the city from 6 percent to the state maximum of 8 percent. The new rate will go into place on Jan. 1.
“It should increase our room-tax revenues by a third,” Mayor Steve Bierce said Thursday.
Just how much that extra third will amount to remains to be seen, however.
“It’s been such a disaster this year. There were months where there was a 90 percent vacancy at hotels in the city,” Bierce added. “We just did what we had to do.”
Frank Dorsey, general manager at the Milwaukee Marriott West, said last month that he expects occupancy rates in the city to remain low throughout the end of the year.
“We are running at a little over 20 percent occupancy and forecasting that through the remainder of 2020,” Dorsey said.
Weathering the pandemic
In a bid to help groups that rely on room tax dollars, the City of Pewaukee Tourism Commission recently recommended that those groups receive money from the city’s room-tax reserves.
The Waukesha-Pewaukee Convention and Visitors Bureau requested an advance on room taxes of $96,750 to meet its budget obligations for the remainder of 2020. The commission recommended that the request be honored. The tourism bureau had been budgeted to receive $375,500 in room taxes this year. It will receive just $200,000 this year.
The commission also recommended that the council budget room-tax funds in 2021 for all three groups. The tourism bureau, which asked for $265,500, was promised $200,000. Positively Pewaukee, which requested $59,000, was promised $25,00. And Kiwanis, which asked for $10,000, was promised $5,000.
The commission also recommended that $20,000 be allocated for internal tourism efforts.