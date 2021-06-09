HARTFORD — Hartford is a place to live, play and work, as the city is growing each year to provide more resources for its residents.
Live
Hartford has seen significant residential development in the last few years. The Conservancy condo development was constructed in 2019 and 2020, providing 28 units in two- and four-family buildings. The Rincon apartment development opened downtown last year as well, adding 82 apartment units to the Hartford community.
This year alone, the city already has several new residential developments lined up. A plan to add 22 duplexes — 44 total homes — to the Bridlewood Subdivision is underway, after being approved late last year. Information from the city’s Planning Department showed a preliminary concept plan is coming through for 87 single family homes and 74 duplexes on about 85 acres on the city’s north side, as well as a concept for 228 apartments on County Highway K.
“Most of our new developments in the last five years have been multifamily, but there was a big span before that when we did no multifamily,” city Planner Justin Drew said. He noted Hartford has been working on land use planning, determining what uses and densities will promote healthy growth.
The Plan Commission also approved a concept plan in March for a 50-acre development of 97 single-family lots, on town land which would be annexed into the city for the residential growth.
Play
For all the people who may come into Hartford through the many new residential options, there is an excellent citywide park system, which is undergoing some expansion and improvement of its own to provide amenities to local families.
“Recently, there’s been a number of parks that had playground projects,” Parks Director Mike Hermann said.
Veterans, Westside and Willowbrook parks have all seen playground upgrades in recent years. Hermann noted that many Hartford parks have also benefited from Boy Scouts projects; Eagle Scouts doing their service projects have installed a giant chess-checkers board, a gaga ball pit and disc golf at Woodlawn Union Park, Independence Park had recycling resources installed and improvements around the ball diamond, and a new shelter was built at Jordan Park a couple years ago.
“We’ve done a lot of things with the help of Boy Scouts,” Hermann said.
The Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is entering its sixth season bringing summer entertainment into Hartford as well. Hermann said last weekend there were about 1,200 people at the aquatic center each day, and during the week there are hundreds of people daily between open swim and pool classes.
The aquatic center has the pool, waterslides, a lazy river, various water games and features set up and deck activities around the water. Hermann said people come from all over the area, up to 15 or 20 miles, to use Hartford’s aquatic center.
“It’s one of the best in southeastern Wisconsin,” he said.
Up next, the Parks Department is beginning a largescale renovation of Centennial Park. This year, the city is focusing on work around the mill pond, but a plan for a new pavilion with railroad aesthetics was approved in April as well. The building will not only provide restrooms and a three-season rentable space, it will also have a performance stage space facing the park at large.
Long-term, the park renovation will also include a new playground, a kayak launch and ADA accessible pier at the fishing pond, pathways and trails.
“That’s a big, major development ... it’s all starting to come together this fall,” Hermann said.
Work
The city and the Hartford Area Development Corporation have also been working on expanding Hartford’s industry, adding to its economy and providing jobs in the community.
“Several things have been going on in the last couple years,” HADC Executive Director Tom Hostad said.
Drew said in the last several years, the industrial parks of Hartford have seen Mantz Automation on Innovation Way expand by 25,000 square feet and a 56,000-square foot addition to Trade Tech Inc, on Constitution Avenue. He said several other businesses are currently looking at or undertaking smaller expansions as well. “In addition to that, we are adding 55 acres of land that we’ve been holding in inventory to the Dodge Industrial Park,” Hostad said.
Hostad and Drew said the two groups, city and HADC, have been working on the expansion to the park as a whole, to add the land and plan and install infrastructure, such as roads and sewer. Hostad said the parcel, currently vacant farmland, has railroad access and is currently being marketed to bring in potential development, which would bring further commerce and jobs to Hartford.
“In our industrial park, I don’t know the exact number, but I would say we have between six and seven thousand jobs (now),” Hostad said.
HARTFORD ON THE RISE PART 2 of 2
In the Daily News’ two-part Hartford on the Rise series, we examine the massive growth the city is experiencing in several areas.
In part one, which ran June 2, we looked at the boom of economic development and growth the city is experiencing.
In today’s second part, we’ll look at growth in Hartford’s industrial park and in new subdivisions popping up, as well as examine some of the major park and rec projects happening.