WAUKESHA — The city is authorizing St. Vincent de Paul to open on Friday after deciding it does not violate Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said after consulting with City Attorney Brian Running on where the store’s retail business falls under Safer at Home, they decided to contact the store Monday and let them know they are allowed to operate.
“There’s an argument to be made that the retail portion of the store’s not the charitable portion but because it is a gray area, we’re not going to oppose it to be open,” Reilly said.
Evers’ office did not return calls regarding clarification of the order to The Freeman.
St. Vincent de Paul Business Operations Director Rod Colburn previously told The Freeman the business is allowed to open under the order because it is considered an essential organization that provides social services.
Colburn said Section 13g of the governor’s order allows for organizations that provide charitable and social services to operate as essential. Colburn said the order doesn’t specify a difference between operating retail or donation functions.
The store has been collecting donations since April 28.
Colburn said state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and state Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, also agreed it was lawful for the stores to open.
Allen said he interpreted the business to be essential and considers it to be a social service agency designed to help the poor.
Reilly said what it comes down to is that the order indicates charitable functions can continue.
“The retail portion funds the charitable parts of St. Vincent de Paul,” Reilly said. “So we could go both ways on it. The city attorney and I have talked about it and we told the manager of the store that they can open.”
The stores that are planning to open are located at 818 W. Sunset Drive in Waukesha and W359-N5848 Brown Street in the Town of Oconomowoc. They will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Reilly said he hopes Colburn opens the stores safely, which he had indicated to Reilly he was planning to do.
Colburn said they will be following guidelines to enforce proper social distancing and incorporating other safety measures at their stores.