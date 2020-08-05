WAUKESHA — After 27 years in the Waukesha community, Murf’s Frozen Custard and Jumbo Burgers announced they have closed their location in the city as of Tuesday.
The business, which is tucked behind others at 1345 South West Ave. in Waukesha, has been a staple of the city — known for its sweet custard, classic burgers and a quirky special “to get people to come back” — according to owner Jerry Murphy.
The building was originally built sometime around 1985 as a custard stand. Murphy took over the building and opened Murf’s in 1993 with a little bit of money from relatives and friends as a walk-up place. After two years, Murphy added the dining area.
This wasn’t his first time in the custard business. Murphy said he started working at Kopp’s and later helped develop Freddy’s Frozen Custard in Mequon. He then owned Freddy’s from 1994 through 1999. After Murf’s in Waukesha gained momentum, he decided to sell Freddy’s and open a Murf’s in Brookfield in 1999.
“I think I only had 10 employees when I first opened,” Murphy said. “The environment, as far as restaurants, there was not as much competition. There were no Culver’s in the area ... but there weren’t all the restaurant chains you see these days at all. So it really was a popular spot.”
Murphy said he’s had friends and family work with him over time.
“All four of our kids have worked there,” he said. “They’re now out of college. I’ve had some relatives work for me too, nieces and nephews and some cousins, things like that at all my locations.”
Murphy said although his location seems strange because it’s tucked away, it’s always been busy.
“I think there’s a little bit of kind of curiosity from people, like ‘Hey what is this little place in back of this building and why is it so busy?’” Murphy said he isn’t closing the Waukesha business because of COVID-19; rather, his drive-thrus have been busier because of the virus. Murphy said he decided to sell the location because he wants to simplify Murf’s to one location after being in the business for 39 years.
Now, Murf’s will be focused at the Brookfield location at 12505 W. Burleigh Road. Murphy plans to have an online order system set up in the coming weeks.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming some Waukesha customers, I know some folks will make the trip which is great,” he said. “Right now we’re just doing carry-out.”
Murphy said he appreciates all of the customers that came to his Waukesha business through the years.
“We just want to thank the Waukesha community,” he said. “We’ve always had a great relationship with the community and we appreciate their support through the years.”
Waukesha memories
The Freeman community reminisced on their time at Murf’s in Waukesha — and also raved about the food on The Freeman’s Facebook page.
Angela Swarsley said she loved taking her son there when he was a kid.
“It’s a great place and I’m sad they’re leaving Waukesha,” she said. “Fat Elvis custard will always be my favorite.”
Julie Martin said her son’s first job was at Murf’s and she will miss them.
“Their buns were awesome. Good fries too ... good competition to McD’s fries,” she said.
Kara Krause said Murf’s has the best malts: “They were my #1 pregnancy craving. Had to be malts from Murf’s specifically.”
Anni Pronschinske said she grew up going to the Waukesha Murf’s location.
“It will always have a special place in my heart. So, so, so many good memories,” Pronschinske said.
Kim Materna said the closing couldn’t be because of COVID-19.
“Car lines have been out to TWO streets everyday selling the same amount of food, just not the same amount of people around,” Materna said.