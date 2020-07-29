OCONOMOWOC — After hanging in limbo after Judge Michael Ramirez’s decision on some North Lake Road property in March, Oconomowoc officials and developer Peter Renner of Renner Architects have come to an agreement on what to do with the property moving forward.
According to a press release from Mayor Bob Magnus, the Chuck and Pat Herro family has donated funds to purchase the 525 N. Lake Road property — the one abutting the dam — to make it into a new city green space called Peacock Park.
The property was highly contested among Oconomowoc residents as they argued the original proposal for condos wouldn’t fit the look and feel of the Historical Isthmus District.
Renner brought his plans to the city’s architectural commission in January 2019 and then to a hearing examiner in March 2019, both of whom denied them. However, Ramirez ruled in March that the decision to deny the project based on its size was not appropriate.
The park will be a passive park that will provide opportunities for fishing, relaxing and include a portage path for canoes, paddle boards and kayaks between the lakes, Magnus stated in his release.
“We feel that this green space will improve our community and add to the charm and character that makes Oconomowoc special,” Magnus said in the release. “We thank the Chuck and Pat Herro Family for this generous gift. They offer a wonderful example of giving back to the community that they love.”
However, the future of the other half of the property — 517 N. Lake Road — is still up in the air.
Magnus said the second part of the agreement establishes that if the community can raise the funds for the property, the developer will sell it to the city.
“The developer has set the purchase price at $1,350,000,” he said in the release. “If purchased, both 525 and 517 would be owned by the City, deeded in perpetuity as a public park.”
But if the money isn’t raised, the 517 property will be developed into an eight-unit condominium in 2021.
“In our analysis we have taken into consideration the loss of tax revenue of the larger condominium development and increased costs for developing and maintaining an expanded park over time,” Magnus said. “Keeping property taxes low is always a priority for the City leadership and for this reason the City is not able at this time to contribute to the purchase of the land.”
Magnus said in the release that the deadline to raise the donations would be Jan. 31, 2021.
“There is a group being spearheaded by motivated community members to see if there is an interest in making this happen and to determine if the money can be raised in this short time frame,” he said.
Magnus said he was happy to present an opportunity to create a legacy park for the city after listening to the community about construction of condos in the downtown area.
“We thank the current landowners and the Chuck and Pat Herro Family for providing our City residents with these options,” Magnus said.
“Now it is up to the community to raise the funds necessary to purchase the second lot.”