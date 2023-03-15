FILE - A Silicon Valley Bank sign is shown in San Francisco, March 13, 2023. A class action lawsuit is being filed against the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, its CEO and its chief financial officer, saying that company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business. The lawsuit is looking for unspecified damages to be awarded to those who invested in SVB Financial Group between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)