WEST BEND — Classy Artist Box Studio is now open in West Bend — inviting kids and adults alike to brush up on their creative skills with art subscription boxes and classes.
Owners Kellie and Beckett Witzke, an art teacher and elementary teacher, respectively, were looking for something that would give them more freedom and the ability to work from home. Kellie Witzke considered teaching art classes from home, but they took an interest in subscription boxes that were gaining popularity at the time.
The couple began creating their own art subscription box out of their home in Elk River, Minn. While looking to move to Wisconsin, they fell in love with West Bend and opened the Classy Artist Box Studio, which serves as a hub for both subscription boxes and art classes.
Each box is complete with all the supplies needed — including paints, cups and even paper towels — to complete projects. There are boxes for adults (ages 12 and older), kids and homeschool curriculum. Kellie Witzke, who was homeschooled for part of her life, also saw the need for an affordable art curriculum to be made available to families. The projects come with an assignment checklist with instructions, reference photos and access to all their videos from the past two years for about $35 for the kit and shipping.
She added that it allows kids to “slow down, take time to create and get creative.” The projects also challenge kids and adults alike to use skills in different ways, such as using markers to create a painting.
“Another thing we do for the subscription box is that every month is a different medium so that no two projects are ever the same,” said Beckett Witzke. For example, if one month’s box contains watercolor projects, there will not be another watercolor box for a few months.
With the brick and mortar location, the Witzkes now have the ability to host art classes. They had a soft opening for the business on Aug. 1 and are now looking forward to opening their doors to the public.
“Having the flexibility with the subscription box and doing that has been really fun, but I really miss in-person connecting with people,” said Kellie Witzke.
Each week kicks off with homeschool classes during the day on Monday and a time slot in the afternoon that functions as an after-school art club for kids. Tuesday brings watercolor and acrylics for adults. On Wednesday, the business is open for customers to purchase art supplies and kits while the Witzkes dedicate the day to the subscription side of their business.
Each week kicks off with homeschool classes during the day on Monday and a time slot in the afternoon that functions as an after-school art club for kids. Tuesday brings watercolor and acrylics for adults. On Wednesday, the business is open for customers to purchase art supplies and kits while the Witzkes dedicate the day to the subscription side of their business.
On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, they host “Paint & Sip” classes at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. They also host “Mommy & Me Art Time,” “Baby Sensory Art Play” and birthday and bachelorette parties, as well as a selection of games and toys for purchase.
They also have a liquor license, allowing them to offer wine and Carbliss, a low-calorie vodka seltzer made in Sheboygan, as well as tea for kids’ events.
In the future, the Witzkes hope to become more involved with area schools to host student art shows, “so that the kids can feel proud of their work,” said Kellie Witzke.
To learn more about the subscription box, visit classyartistbox.com, and to learn more about the studio, visit classyartistboxstudio. com for bookings.
The Classy Artist Box Studio is located at 840 East Paradise Drive.