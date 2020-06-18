Cleanup of former Clark Station site well underway

GRAFTON — The village this week shared an update on the former Clark Station site that has stood vacant at the corner of Washington Street and 11th Avenue since the middle of 2016.
Cleanup has officially started at the site and soil excavation has been completed. The building will soon be demolished, but a specific date has yet to be set for that work to begin.
“Our contractor is waiting on the results of the asbestos testing to determine what remediation efforts will be needed,” explained Village Administrator Jesse Thyes Tuesday.
According to the Clark Station Property Agreements Informational Report, the Clark Station closed due to expired underground gas tanks. In 2018, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources removed the underground gas tanks and found evidence that the property was environmentally contaminated. The property is privately owned, and the owner did not pay property taxes in 2016 through 2019, for a total delinquent tax bill of nearly $30,000. Ozaukee County has since proceeded with tax foreclosure proceedings against the current owner, Lakeland Real Estate Investments, LLC, according to the report.
“The goal of these proceedings is for the County to grant ownership of the property to the CDA so that the CDA can pursue environmental remediation and then private redevelopment,” the report reads.
An agreement was found between village and county staff members to forgive the outstanding taxes and assign the Clark property to the CDA, according to the report. Village staff and Wis-DNR staff also found an agreement to investigate and clean up environmental contamination. The CDA approved both agreements April 28.