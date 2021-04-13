Cleanup underway at former M&I Bank site

THIENSVILLE — A dollar bill left in a teller’s drawer for good luck and a photo of an older bank down the road are among the items cleanup crews found in the former Thiensville M&I Bank that has sat vacant for 12 years.
After closing on the property April 2, Lakeside Development and its crews have now turned their attention to removing asbestos and other materials as they prepare for the bank’s demolition to make way for a 16-home “pocket neighborhood.”
The 1.84-acre Two Hundred Green development at the corner of Green Bay Road and Riverview Drive calls for 2,000-square-foot homes on lots that are about 3,056 square feet, with a front- and side-yard setbacks of 3 feet.
The material removal process is expected to take about four weeks, said Project Manager Tim Van Harpen of Van Harpen Consulting.
“The asbestos was rather bad for this size building,” Van Harpen said.
To remove the cancer-causing building material that was banned in the 1970s and 80s, crews are watering down the ceilings and floors, then scraping off the material and putting it into sealed barrels.
“Since the glue holding the tile is also contaminated, it is carefully scraped off and packaged for disposal,” Van Harpen said. “The other areas of concern are caulking, boiler insulation and elevator doors.”
He said that after the asbestos abatement process is complete, the power, well, and sewers are capped or removed and demolition can begin. Steel and other metal in the bank will be recycled and the concrete and masonry products will be milled on site and used for fill.
“The asphalt parking lot will also be ground and reused for the roadway,” Van Harpen said. “All other building materials will be sent to a landfill.”
The building is expected to be demolished between early May and early June. Van Harpen said they are giving the Thiensville Fire Department a chance to use it for training first.
Construction on the homes is expected to begin mid-summer and will take about 18 to 24 months to complete.