Cliff Bergin & Associates raises $10K for Mel’s Charities

MEQUON — Cliff Bergin & Associates, a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer, announced a $10,000 donation to Mel’s Charities of Ozaukee County. The donation was the result of a promotion they ran this summer to raise money to give back to their community.
Mel’s Charities’ mission is to provide “Great Times for Great Causes,” supporting non-profit organizations in Ozaukee County, with a strong emphasis on special needs, memorial scholarships and human service organizations. All proceeds go directly back into the community.
With a hot summer, many homeowners looked to make improvements or enhance their home comfort products. Cliff Bergin & Associates made a donation to Mel’s Charities for every Carrier Furnace and Air Conditioner sold in the months of April through Aug. 15 for a total of up to $10,000 in support. Cliff Bergin & Associates met their donation goal of $10,000.
“We wanted to do our part in helping organizations that are struggling during this time and give back to the community that supports us,” said Tim Depies of Cliff Bergin & Associates. “Our company and employees have strong ties to Ozaukee and surrounding Counties and we hope this donation will help provide assistance to the community during this difficult and unprecedented time.”