FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, a mechanized shovel loads a haul truck that can carry up to 250 tons of coal at the Spring Creek coal mine near Decker, Mont. U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 that their review also will look at whether companies are paying fair value for coal extracted from public reserves in Wyoming, Montana and other states. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)