MENOMONEE FALLS — A Firehouse Subs location in Menomonee Falls will once again celebrate the work of area firefighters while offering up sandwiches.
The restaurant at N92-W16135 Falls Parkway closed a few months ago, but is being reopened by franchisees Eric Erwin, Don Davey and Scott Anthony. This is their fifth location together.
Erwin is the area representative for the state, working since 2012 to identify and mentor new franchisees to develop the area, now totaling 17 Firehouse Subs restaurants. Davey grew up in Manitowoc and played football for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He went on to play five seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Davey fell in love with Firehouse Subs as a defensive lineman for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was determined to bring the brand to his home state , according to a news release. After retiring from a 10-year NFL career, he partnered with Erwin and Anthony to bring the restaurant chain to Central Florida and Wisconsin. Anthony has been with Firehouse Subs since 2003 and now owns and operates 18 restaurants in Wisconsin and Central Florida with Erwin and Davey.
“When this restaurant closed a few months ago, we knew we had to find a way to reopen the doors and continue to serve the Menomonee Falls community,” Davey said.
Making the Menomonee Falls location extra special is a custom, hand-painted mural by artist Joe Puskas. It depicts local heroes from the Menomonee Falls Fire Department of the past and present watching a fireworks display over the falls with a young child. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,175 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. Like all other Firehouse Subs locations, the Menomonee Falls store will donate a portion of every sale to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which
has the mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
The Menomonee Falls restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant features online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services. Following state and local regulations, the dining room will open at 50% capacity and outdoor seating will be available.