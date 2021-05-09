Coco’s in Oconomowoc expanding into neighboring space
OCONOMOWOC — Coco’s Seafood and Steakhouse, 151 St. Paul St., is expanding into the space adjacent to its existing restaurant in Fowler Lake Village, owner Todd Whitaker said.

Coco’s — which opened just prior to the start of the pandemic last year — will be moving into suite 103 and half of suite 102, Whitaker said.

Whitaker said the expansion will include a bigger bar and installing a small private dining room. The expansion will allow the main dining room to be exclusively for dining, he said.

Whitaker said Coco’s struggled through the pandemic, but had a plan in place to ensure “it would be one of the last restaurants standing,” if it came to that.

“We held a lot of money in reserve and did what we could to get by,” he said. “We made it through and now is the time to make Coco’s a little bit bigger and accommodate more people.

“With the population growth in Lake Country and the popularity of Coco’s, we though it would be a great opportunity.”

Whitaker said if everything goes according to plan, he’d like to have the new expansion open for New Year’s Eve, but the expansion could take about nine months.