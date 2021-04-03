Coffee made by robots?

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Busy Waukesha-area coffee lovers could soon have a new place to grab a cup of joe — one made by robots.
Start-up Octane Coffee is seeking a conditional use permit to open a standalone, automated drivethru operation in the parking lot at W229-N1400 Westwood Drive, where Veloce Indoor Speedway, Battle House Tactical Laser Tag, RiverGlen Christian Church, and Point Burger Bar are located.
According to the agenda packet for Monday’s Common Council meeting, the business would be located in an 8-by-20-foot shipping container, which would be placed on a new concrete slab.
The shipping container would be “jam packed with industrial robotics” designed to make a variety of “premium coffee, tea and juice drinks,” a project narrative states. Customers would order drinks ahead of time, presumably via the internet, allowing for orders to be prepared and ready for those customers before they arrive. Customers would then pick up their drinks via a contactless pick up system.
According to the developer-penned project narrative, the automated system is capable of running unattended for 24 hours at a time. But since the City of Pewaukee operation will be the company’s first location, “all hands will be on deck” during the launch phase. The company would then slowly transition to operations with no staff members on site. Longer term, an Octane employee would stop by for 30 minutes per day to stock things like cups, lids, beans and to perform daily cleaning tasks.
Hours of operation are expected to be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week, for the first four-to-six months of operations but would ideally transition to 24-hours a day after that.
Aldermen are expected to consider the company’s conditional use permit application and initial site plan when they meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.