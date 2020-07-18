Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.