MUSKEGO — For 10 years, Erin Zielinski was a teacher, cultivating a sense of creativity and belonging in order to help her students learn. So when she was presented with the opportunity to buy a coffee shop on Janesville Road, Zielinski jumped at the chance, bringing those skills and her love for Muskego to the job.
Owning a small business in Muskego was a long-time dream of hers, so in September 2019, Vintage Grounds was born. She applied her skills as a teacher to the business, creating an eclectic and welcoming space, reflecting all Muskego has to offer.
“This whole place is about that community feel,” Zielinski said exuberantly. “I want people to feel comfortable. I want people to have fun.”
Vintage Grounds’ sandwiches and salads are named after important landmarks and events in Muskego. The shop’s most popular lunch item, the Jammin’ on Janesville, is named after the annual street festival. Zielinski will be selling this BLT with avocado and garlic herb spread, along with many other treats, at this year’s Jammin’ on Janesville on Aug. 7.
A fireplace and an assortment of antique chairs provide a comfortable gathering space for patrons. But for Zielinski, bringing people together is about more than seating arrangements. To the left of the fireplace hangs a sign adorned with coffee beans, a bright red letter M and the words “Muskego Local” printed across the bottom. The phrase is bisected with a heart. To Zielinski, this piece of art encompasses what Vintage Grounds stands for.
Artists and musicians
“One of the things we love to do is promote local art and local musicians,” Zielinski explained.
Much of the art gracing the walls of the coffee shop is available for sale. Vintage Grounds also sells jewelry, candles and CBD products from artisans in the area. On weekends, Zielinski welcomes musicians in the area to perform at the shop. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the musicians have been performing outdoors rather than indoors.
“We try to do as many live music events as we can,” Zielinski said. “Since we reopened in May, we’ve been having it outside because we want people to social distance.”
Hosting outdoor performances, including one scheduled for Sunday, is one of the many ways Vintage Grounds has adapted to keep customers safe during the ongoing pandemic while preserving the inspiration and connectedness it established upon its debut.
To accommodate customers, Zielinski expanded outdoor seating options. The tables and chairs outside Vintage Grounds are surrounded by flowers and antique decor, helping maintain its cozy feel. The drive-thru window on the exterior wall of Vintage Grounds welcomes walk-up orders for those hesitant to approach the indoor counter.
Though Zielinski was originally fearful of what COVID-19 would mean for her business, she realized the problem extends beyond herself and Vintage Grounds.
“It’s bigger than just the coffee shop,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe, and that of course trumps everything.”
Pandemic or not, Zielinski will continue fostering a sense of community through Vintage Grounds.
Vintage Grounds has an extensive menu and a calendar of upcoming events that can be viewed online at www.VintageGrounds.com.