So far, that price hike has not made its way all the way down to consumers, but businesses are already feeling the pinch.
In West Bend, Cafe Floriana owner Katherine Schenk said she gets her coffee supply from Stone Creek Coffee, and that’s risen about 2% recently.
“I’ve been working with them almost three years now and that’s the first (increase) in a long time,” she said.
At Cafe De Arts in Waukesha, owner Ayhan Munzur said he’s seen price hikes on his end but normal prices are being maintained for customers.
“We’re trying our the best to hold up the price, we’re not going to increase it so far,” he said, adding that having roasters in-house helps keep costs low; he doesn’t have to pay for that layer of labor if he does it himself.
Schenk said coffee beans may be getting more expensive, but other supply chain challenges for coffee shops have included paper products, plastic, glass bottles and barrister milks.
“(It’s) definitely a year of adjustment, and flexibility and getting kind of creative,” Schenk said.
Jon Burman, of Middleton-based Burman Coffee Traders, said usually a fluctuation of 1 cent per day in coffee prices is notable, but lately it’s moving 4 or 5 cents per day.
“I’d mostly put it on the container shortages,” he said, also noting the frost in Brazil, trucking strikes in Columbia and general instability in the global market.
When it comes to premium coffees, their prices see a differential over the market price.
“A nice Brazil might command a $0.75 premium over market price, a nice Kenya is usually $3.50 over market price,” Burman said.
Munzur said one thing that’s helped his business is selling coffee by the bag. As a commodity, having a relatively long shelf life can help consumers and businesses ride out turbulent markets for a little compared to other goods.
Burman said the frost in Brazil could have wiped out as much as five million bags of coffee. The nation produces more beans than any other in the world, according to the USDA.
Burman said one potential bright spot is more areas appear to be capable of growing coffee even as some traditional powerhouses encounter issues.
“China’s growing a lot of coffee,” he said. “They can go further and further north every year.”
If prices at coffee shops eventually rise, a potential trend that could emerge is more consumers opting to buy unroasted beans by the pound and roast them at home with specialized but not unaffordable roasters.
For the time being, Burman anticipates a cup of coffee will remain an affordable luxury for many.
“Hopefully everything goes back to normal, we’re praying for it,” Munzur said. “So far nothing has changed at Cafe De Arts, we’re not raising the price.”
Coffee futures monthly average
April: $122.03
May: $134.77
June: $141.03
July: $152.24
August (so far): $163.22