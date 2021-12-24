Coffeeville Company adding location in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Coffeeville Company will be adding a whistle stop in Brookfield’s Junction Depot.
In the 1800s the Italianate style depot was the centerpiece of Brookfield’s business center that served the area’s expanding population.
The Depot location is in keeping with Coffeeville’s historic vibe. The Coffeeville’s Jackson shop, which opened in June 2016, was converted from an 8,000-square-foot 1800s-era log home that had been owned by the Metzo family since 1848.
Like its Jackson location, the Brookfield Coffeeville will offer freshly-roasted drip coffee – breakfast or cabin blend teas, smoothies made with fruit, vegetables and organic superfoods and other one-of-a-kind specialty drinks.
The menu will also be similar to that of the Jackson location, with a variety of hoagies and home-made bakery free of high fructose syrup, artificial or hard-to-pronounce ingredients.
Coffeeville will also offer freshly roasted coffee from the shop’s roaster.
The shop is slated to open in May of 2022.
In early November the Depot was moved about 350 feet from its original location, to 2825 N. Brookfield Road, and renovations began. The Depot’s claim to transportation fame will continue — residents will have access to a trailhead for the Waukesha County Fox River bike trail and its connection with the city’s Greenway Corridor trail system.