JACKSON — In a former two-story house in Jackson, founder and owner Jack Kulwikowski driven by imagination and creativity in the coffee and food industry has created a unique coffee house — Coffeeville Company.
Coffeeville Company is a Wisconsin destination offering over 8,000 square feet of historic coffeehouse experience in a fully restored log home originally built in the 1800s.
“I restored the building fully so people can still enjoy the history,” Kulwikowski said.
Surrounded by the comforting fragrance of roasted beans and fresh baked goods, it creates a natural place for people to gather.
“We are known for specialty drinks and over the course of the years we developed many drinks,” Kulwikowski said. “I’ve worked on every single one and we diligently make sure it’s not just a syrup, it’s an actual recipe for every single drink so it cannot be repeated anywhere else.”
Drip coffee, breakfast blend or a cabin blend are extremely popular blends that Coffeeville serves. Coffee and teas can be ordered online, as well.
“We also blend our own teas from all different regions from different countries,” said Kulwikowski.
The home crafted breakfast menu featuring farm fresh eggs and a lunch menu of delicious hoagies, soups and salads. “I love this little town and I’ve been involved with this town for the last 15 years,” said Kulwikowski. “We are very appreciative of our customers and we are big supporters of the community. We have a 30% discount for our military, police and firefighters.”
Coffeeville Company is located at N168-W20101 Main St. and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.