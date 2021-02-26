College H.U.N.K.S. now open in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving, open in Germantown for three months now, is ready to help the community with moving, packing, junk removal or any number of other tasks as people change or rearrange their homes.
Amy and Aaron Wetzel opened the Germantown location of College H.U.N.K.S. on Dec. 1, at W188-N11927 Maple Rd., Unit 16. The College H.U.N.K.S. company is a franchise with many locations in the United States and Canada, but the Germantown branch is a business built here, by residents of the area.
“This location is locally run and operated. It’s locally owned,” Amy Wetzel said.
The Wetzels provide end-to-end moving services through their new business. In addition to the moving service itself, putting boxes in a truck to take them from one place to another, College H.U.N.K.S. staff will assist with packing and unpacking, unloading, moving and placing furniture, and providing moving supplies.
Beyond moving, the company also helps customers with decluttering their homes. The Wetzels said they can cart away nearly anything, from large appliances to furniture, to boxes of unwanted random possessions. According to the company website, they will take most non-hazardous items. And if your junk is still usable, it may be someone else’s treasure.
“Seventy percent of our items are donated, if not more,” Amy Wetzel said. “We really do our best to recycle everything.”
And if you’re worried about getting the large and cumbersome items up or down stairs and out of the building, the new Germantown business can take care of that, too — College H.U.N.K.S. employees will transport the items themselves, from wherever they are in the house.
The business will also provide labor by the hour for many tasks. Aaron Wetzel said they can assist with rearranging furniture in homes, minor demolition such as a shed, or even spreading a load of new gravel on the driveway – those looking for assistance in manual projects can just call the business and ask if they have people available.
Currently, the Wetzels said they have seven or eight employees. They are still looking for five to 10 more, as spring gets closer. Amy Wetzel said business began slow in December, but has grown steadily since then.
Aaron and Amy are recently moved to the area themselves. While Amy Wetzel is originally from Wisconsin, in Princeton, Aaron grew up in Oregon. They met when he was in Wisconsin for college, but lived on the West Coast for 17 years until recently.
Aaron said they moved back to Wisconsin for quality of life and family, and spent almost a year researching businesses they could build for themselves. While Amy came from a family of independent businesspeople, Aaron had worked in health care, until he decided to make a change from long hours and long commutes for his previous job.
“I just kind of decided if I’m going to spend all this time, I might as well have my own business,” he said.
They chose College H.U.N.K.S. because of the company’s values and investment in local communities — H.U.N.K.S. is an acronym which stands for honest, uniformed, nice, knowledgeable and service — and the sustainability of the business.
“No matter the economy, everybody has to move at some point, and declutter sometimes,” Aaron Wetzel said.
College Hunks is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Summer hours will likely be expanded from that.
The local office can be reached at 262-345-5072, and more information about College H.U.N.K.S. can be found online at
www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/germantown/.